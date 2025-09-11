Previous
Peace and quiet by katriak
Peace and quiet

Duchess and Nottis don't know what to think about Mökö being away. On the other hand they enjoy the peace and quiet but they also seem to be missing the action. Of course they don't know that Mökö is coming back home hopefully quite soon.
Kissukka

@katriak
I photograph mostly my cats. They are a great inspiration for me: they are clever and beautiful and they know how to enjoy life. I rarely...
