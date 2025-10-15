Previous
Bird hunting by katriak
Bird hunting

This time, it was not squirrels but a treecreeper. What a pesky thing, it can fly, unlike squirrels!
Kissukka

@katriak
I photograph mostly my cats. They are a great inspiration for me: they are clever and beautiful and they know how to enjoy life. I rarely...
