Photo 2328
Gardening inspector
Duchess dared to pop out despite the autumnal weather. She inspected some gardening I had done. I dug out a couple of bushes that I had intensely hated and put something new to brew. We'll see in spring whether it'll grow.
16th October 2025
16th Oct 25
Kissukka
@katriak
I photograph mostly my cats. They are a great inspiration for me: they are clever and beautiful and they know how to enjoy life. I rarely...
Tags
cat
,
russian blue
,
duchess
,
siri
FunnyFace
Aww, she looks like trying not to put her feet on the cold floor! :-)
October 16th, 2025
