Gardening inspector by katriak
Gardening inspector

Duchess dared to pop out despite the autumnal weather. She inspected some gardening I had done. I dug out a couple of bushes that I had intensely hated and put something new to brew. We'll see in spring whether it'll grow.
FunnyFace
Aww, she looks like trying not to put her feet on the cold floor! :-)
October 16th, 2025  
