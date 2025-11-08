Previous
Disgusting water by katriak
Disgusting water

According to Mökö, water is disgusting but it still needs to be explored! He was out the first time this week after being neutered on Monday. He bounced back quickly but following vet's instructions, I kept him indoors until today.
Kissukka

@katriak
