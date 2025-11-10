Previous
Chilly by katriak
Chilly

Apparently it can get too chilly for Mökö to go out. It was both chilly and wet (no rain though) and he made a U turn in our yard to go back in.
Joanne Diochon ace
My cats were very indoor/outdoor cats. They were in and out of the house all day until the day would come, every year, when we got the first snow fall and they would rush up to the back door as usual, when I opened it, and then throw on the brakes when they saw the snow on the ground. Then they would run through the house to the front door and meow for me to open that, as if they expected different weather out there.
November 11th, 2025  
Kissukka
@gardencat They are eternally optimistic! Luckily for Mökö, there are still warmer days too.
November 11th, 2025  
