Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2337
Chilly
Apparently it can get too chilly for Mökö to go out. It was both chilly and wet (no rain though) and he made a U turn in our yard to go back in.
10th November 2025
10th Nov 25
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Kissukka
@katriak
I photograph mostly my cats. They are a great inspiration for me: they are clever and beautiful and they know how to enjoy life. I rarely...
2337
photos
23
followers
17
following
640% complete
View this month »
2330
2331
2332
2333
2334
2335
2336
2337
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone SE (3rd generation)
Taken
10th November 2025 1:39pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
cat
,
european shorthair
,
mökö
Joanne Diochon
ace
My cats were very indoor/outdoor cats. They were in and out of the house all day until the day would come, every year, when we got the first snow fall and they would rush up to the back door as usual, when I opened it, and then throw on the brakes when they saw the snow on the ground. Then they would run through the house to the front door and meow for me to open that, as if they expected different weather out there.
November 11th, 2025
Kissukka
@gardencat
They are eternally optimistic! Luckily for Mökö, there are still warmer days too.
November 11th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close