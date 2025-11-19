Previous
Chilling indoors by katriak
Photo 2340

Chilling indoors

Today was very cold for November, almost minus 10 (celsius). So indoors it was for Mökö. Although he wanted to make sure by asking to get to the catio several times
19th November 2025 19th Nov 25

