Photo 2342
Dashing through the snow
... and back indoors. What is more disgusting than the icky stuff on the ground? The same icky stuff coming from the sky!
I keep taking him out when the temperature is reasonable, because it's going to be a long winter for everyone if he stays indoors!
21st November 2025
21st Nov 25
Kissukka
@katriak
I photograph mostly my cats. They are a great inspiration for me: they are clever and beautiful and they know how to enjoy life.
Album
365
Camera
iPhone SE (3rd generation)
Taken
21st November 2025 2:38pm
Tags
cat
,
european shorthair
,
mökö
