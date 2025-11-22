Babbling

For four weeks now, Mökö has practiced using talking buttons. He enjoys it a lot, I have occasionally wondered what I was thinking when I started lol. He learned the gist of pressing independently of my instructions a week ago and he has been "spamming" me constantly since. I'm told it's a phase and it's extremely normal.



The idea is to give a pet tools to communicate their needs and it definitely works. I have learned that he likes playing A LOT. Much more than treats for example (although he doesn't say no to treats either). Currently, he has buttons for two of his favorite toys, chicken treats and access to catio.



The blue ladies have not really figured the buttons out yet but they enjoy hanging out following Mökö practice and getting their share of chicken.