Blues by katriak
Photo 2351

Blues

Nottis had a tough day today. She went to the vet for a control of her thyroid medication. Her thyroid is just fine but unfortunately she has kidney problems just like Duchess. Old age comes with all sorts of issues. She'll be 16 in two weeks.
9th December 2025 9th Dec 25

Kissukka

@katriak
I photograph mostly my cats. They are a great inspiration for me: they are clever and beautiful and they know how to enjoy life. I rarely...
