Dashing through the... darkness by katriak
Dashing through the... darkness

The everlasting November goes on. No snow in sight which makes Mökö happy and me sad. The length of the day is 5 hours and 47 minutes. It will shorten with three more minutes until we start towards the light after the Winter Solstice on Sunday.
16th December 2025

Kissukka

@katriak
I photograph mostly my cats. They are a great inspiration for me: they are clever and beautiful and they know how to enjoy life. I rarely...
