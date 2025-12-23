Previous
Occupied by katriak
Photo 2360

Occupied

All the chairs are occupied by cats so you get a new one, thinking that at least one will be left for you.

Wrong!
Kissukka

@katriak
I photograph mostly my cats. They are a great inspiration for me: they are clever and beautiful and they know how to enjoy life. I rarely...
