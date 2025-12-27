Next please

Previous
After greeting a nordic walker, and hearing about their childhood cats, Mökö had his sights on the next outdoorsy person.

Today was Mökö's last longer walk for a while. As of tomorrow, the temperatures will go below zero, which is too cold for Mökö for anything else than a quick peek.
27th December 2025

I photograph mostly my cats. They are a great inspiration for me: they are clever and beautiful and they know how to enjoy life.
