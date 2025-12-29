Sign up
Previous
Photo 2365
Snow!
We got a tiny bit of snow finally! Mökö doesn't mind as much as earlier because it's dry snow. Unfortunately for him, dry snow only comes in below freezing temperatures and that's a bit too cold for him. We only did a quick turn in the yard.
29th December 2025
29th Dec 25
1
0
Kissukka
@katriak
I photograph mostly my cats. They are a great inspiration for me: they are clever and beautiful and they know how to enjoy life. I rarely...
2365
photos
22
followers
17
following
647% complete
View this month »
2358
2359
2360
2361
2362
2363
2364
2365
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone SE (3rd generation)
Taken
29th December 2025 1:20pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
cat
,
european shorthair
,
mökö
Joanne Diochon
ace
Welcome to winter Moko! Here where I live we are dealing with freezing rain and slush right now. Moko would hate it.
December 29th, 2025
