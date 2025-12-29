Previous
Snow! by katriak
Photo 2365

Snow!

We got a tiny bit of snow finally! Mökö doesn't mind as much as earlier because it's dry snow. Unfortunately for him, dry snow only comes in below freezing temperatures and that's a bit too cold for him. We only did a quick turn in the yard.
29th December 2025 29th Dec 25

Kissukka

@katriak
I photograph mostly my cats. They are a great inspiration for me: they are clever and beautiful and they know how to enjoy life. I rarely...
647% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Joanne Diochon ace
Welcome to winter Moko! Here where I live we are dealing with freezing rain and slush right now. Moko would hate it.
December 29th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact