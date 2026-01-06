Previous
If you've ever seen cows get out the first time in spring, that's pretty much what it looked like today when Mökö got out. It was still minus seven which is way too cold for a shorthair cat, but much warmer than lately. He's wouldn't want to go back in, so eventually when he started visibly shivering and shaking his paws, I carried him in, screaming. Tomorrow will be below minus 10 again. I need to see if I can find something to wear for him. He won't wear late Sissi's sweaters, I'd need to find something that doesn't have to be pulled over his head.
