Previous
Introducing Mosse by katriak
Photo 2373

Introducing Mosse

This is Mökö's son Mosse, who will be moving in with us in March. He's six weeks old now. I got to see all four kittens today.
11th January 2026 11th Jan 26

Kissukka

@katriak
I photograph mostly my cats. They are a great inspiration for me: they are clever and beautiful and they know how to enjoy life. I rarely...
650% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

wendy frost
Hello Mosse. So sweet looking forward to seeing your adventures.
January 11th, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact