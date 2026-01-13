Previous
Warmer by katriak
Photo 2375

Warmer

Weather has turned a bit warmer (still below zero) so Mökö got to go out without the jacket.
13th January 2026 13th Jan 26

Kissukka

@katriak
I photograph mostly my cats. They are a great inspiration for me: they are clever and beautiful and they know how to enjoy life. I rarely...
650% complete

