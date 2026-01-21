Previous
Icky snow by katriak
Photo 2378

Icky snow

Mökö doesn't like the taste of snow but he must try it every time.

Temperatures have been a bit milder for several days but tomorrow there's a turn to colder again. Mökö will need his jacket again.
21st January 2026 21st Jan 26

@katriak
