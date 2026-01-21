Sign up
Previous
Photo 2378
Icky snow
Mökö doesn't like the taste of snow but he must try it every time.
Temperatures have been a bit milder for several days but tomorrow there's a turn to colder again. Mökö will need his jacket again.
21st January 2026
21st Jan 26
0
1
Kissukka
@katriak
I photograph mostly my cats. They are a great inspiration for me: they are clever and beautiful and they know how to enjoy life.
2378
photos
23
followers
17
following
Views
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone SE (3rd generation)
Taken
21st January 2026 11:59am
Tags
cat
,
european shorthair
,
mökö
