Photo 2380
Friends
While the blues occasionally consider Mökö annoying in his eagerness to wrestle, they are very much in hugging terms.
27th January 2026
27th Jan 26
Kissukka
@katriak
I photograph mostly my cats. They are a great inspiration for me: they are clever and beautiful and they know how to enjoy life.
2380
photos
23
followers
17
following
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone SE (3rd generation)
Taken
27th January 2026 10:09am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
cat
,
russian blue
,
duchess
,
siri
,
european shorthair
,
mökö
