Feather games by katriak
Photo 2391

Feather games

Duchess will be 19 in April but it doesn't stop her from catching the feather toy just to annoy Mökö
28th February 2026 28th Feb 26

Kissukka

@katriak
I photograph mostly my cats. They are a great inspiration for me: they are clever and beautiful and they know how to enjoy life. I rarely...
Photo Details

