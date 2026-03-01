Previous
Slush by katriak
Photo 2392

Slush

Mökö has braved the slush. He didn't like it one bit as you can tell from his back leg.

We got plenty of new snow that turned directly into a rain and the end result is slushy paths and icy roads.
