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Out by katriak
Photo 2402

Out

Snow is almost gone, and Mosse has started practicing harness walking. It's all very exciting for him.
15th March 2026 15th Mar 26

Kissukka

@katriak
I photograph mostly my cats. They are a great inspiration for me: they are clever and beautiful and they know how to enjoy life. I rarely...
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Photo Details

FunnyFace
As cute as a button!
March 15th, 2026  
Liz Milne ace
Adorable!
March 15th, 2026  
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