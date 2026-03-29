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Blerp by katriak
Photo 2411

Blerp

You know the thing they say about ginger cats? That they aren't the sharpest pencils. It's true based on a sample of two gingers I've had in my life. They are very lovely anyway.
29th March 2026 29th Mar 26

Kissukka

@katriak
I photograph mostly my cats. They are a great inspiration for me: they are clever and beautiful and they know how to enjoy life. I rarely...
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