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Previous
Photo 2424
Sunbathers
That is a catio extension to which they come through a tunnel below the eaves. The sun hits there first, before the actual catio.
17th April 2026
17th Apr 26
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Kissukka
@katriak
I photograph mostly my cats. They are a great inspiration for me: they are clever and beautiful and they know how to enjoy life. I rarely...
2424
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Photo Details
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1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone SE (3rd generation)
Taken
17th April 2026 1:01pm
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cat
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russian blue
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duchess
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siri
,
european shorthair
,
mökö
,
mosse
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