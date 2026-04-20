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Nature's friend by katriak
Photo 2426

Nature's friend

Mökö is interested in all things nature, birds, squirrels, flowers... and toads! I have no idea how it's up and moving already as it's still below freezing in the night.

The toad is above the cone in the picture, a bit in the shade (you don't go moving toads for better light...)
20th April 2026 20th Apr 26

Kissukka

@katriak
I photograph mostly my cats. They are a great inspiration for me: they are clever and beautiful and they know how to enjoy life. I rarely...
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