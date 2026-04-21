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Sweetie by katriak
Photo 2427

Sweetie

Mosse had some encounters with bumblebees resulting in a swollen cheek (not anymore in the picture). You would think that he'd learn, but it seems not, having observed his continuous interest in insects. Dreading the wasp season.
21st April 2026 21st Apr 26

Kissukka

@katriak
I photograph mostly my cats. They are a great inspiration for me: they are clever and beautiful and they know how to enjoy life. I rarely...
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