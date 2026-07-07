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Border guard by katriak
Photo 2477

Border guard

Mökö is checking the borders of his territory. He actually likes to watch the cars.
7th July 2026 7th Jul 26

Kissukka

@katriak
I photograph mostly my cats. They are a great inspiration for me: they are clever and beautiful and they know how to enjoy life. I rarely...
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