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Like father like son by katriak
Photo 2479

Like father like son

11th July 2026 11th Jul 26

Kissukka

@katriak
I photograph mostly my cats. They are a great inspiration for me: they are clever and beautiful and they know how to enjoy life. I rarely...
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Elyse Klemchuk
Hi, Mosse kitty! You are an upside down cutie!
July 11th, 2026  
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