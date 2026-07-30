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Watching blueberry picking by katriak
Photo 2487

Watching blueberry picking

It's a great blueberry year in our woods. Mökö doesn't really understand why people are squatting in the woods and he gets seemingly endless entertainment from watching them.
30th July 2026 30th Jul 26

Kissukka

@katriak
I photograph mostly my cats. They are a great inspiration for me: they are clever and beautiful and they know how to enjoy life. I rarely...
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