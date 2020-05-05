Previous
Next
Is this my best side?? by kaylynn2150
14 / 365

Is this my best side??

I think this might be a Gerber Daisy ( but not sure). I have planted in one of my flower pots in the front yard. I’ll keep an eye out and see how she changes during the blooming process
5th May 2020 5th May 20

Kaylynn

@kaylynn2150
I’m a Texas girl all my life and proud of it! I live about 45 minutes northwest of Houston in a little town...
3% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise