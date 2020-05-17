Previous
Boardwalk Beauty by kaylynn2150
Boardwalk Beauty

Finally got out of the house for a walk to 100 acre preserve. - while I took lots of pics - I really like this little
Boardwalk we came across. Nothing spectacular and I didn’t edit - just a peaceful little place to stroll.
Kaylynn

