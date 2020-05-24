Previous
Escape Artist by kaylynn2150
33 / 365

Escape Artist

On my morning walk saw my Morning Glory squeezing through the outside of the fence like a little escape artist.
24th May 2020 24th May 20

Kaylynn

@kaylynn2150
I’m a Texas girl all my life and proud of it! I live about 45 minutes northwest of Houston in a little town...
eDorre Andresen ace
What a fun shot! Love the contrasts!
May 25th, 2020  
