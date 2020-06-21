Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
60 / 365
Pure Love
This is my dad and daughter several years ago. She was leaving for a school trip to Europe and they were hamming it up. . He dearly loved his kids and grandkids . Miss you Daddy! Happy Fathers Day !
21st June 2020
21st Jun 20
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Kaylynn
@kaylynn2150
I’m a Texas girl all my life and proud of it! I live about 45 minutes northwest of Houston in a little town...
60
photos
53
followers
130
following
16% complete
View this month »
53
54
55
56
57
58
59
60
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 8
Taken
21st June 2020 6:54am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
day
,
daughters
,
fathers
,
dads
Sheila Guevin
ace
Great connection in this photograph!
June 23rd, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close