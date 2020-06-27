Previous
After the rain... by kaylynn2150
After the rain...

The flowers were washed whiter than snow
27th June 2020 27th Jun 20

Kaylynn

@kaylynn2150
I’m a Texas girl all my life and proud of it! I live about 45 minutes northwest of Houston in a little town...
Beryl Lloyd ace
So beautiful ! fav
June 27th, 2020  
marlboromaam ace
That's so lovely!
June 27th, 2020  
Pat Thacker
So nice, gives a lovely fresh feeling.
June 27th, 2020  
KWind ace
Pretty close up! I like the flower shape.
June 27th, 2020  
Lil H ace
Nice capture with the rain drops.
June 27th, 2020  
Cazzi ace
I love the sparkle and freshness that water droplets add to a flower. Beautiful!
June 27th, 2020  
gloria jones ace
Wonderful capture of the raindrop covered petals
June 27th, 2020  
Diana ace
Beautiful close up and droplets.
June 27th, 2020  
