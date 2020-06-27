Sign up
67 / 365
After the rain...
The flowers were washed whiter than snow
27th June 2020
27th Jun 20
8
1
Kaylynn
@kaylynn2150
I’m a Texas girl all my life and proud of it! I live about 45 minutes northwest of Houston in a little town...
67
photos
55
followers
143
following
18% complete
View this month »
60
61
62
63
64
65
66
67
Photo Details
Views
14
Comments
8
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 8
Taken
25th June 2020 8:30am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flowers
,
rain
Beryl Lloyd
ace
So beautiful ! fav
June 27th, 2020
marlboromaam
ace
That's so lovely!
June 27th, 2020
Pat Thacker
So nice, gives a lovely fresh feeling.
June 27th, 2020
KWind
ace
Pretty close up! I like the flower shape.
June 27th, 2020
Lil H
ace
Nice capture with the rain drops.
June 27th, 2020
Cazzi
ace
I love the sparkle and freshness that water droplets add to a flower. Beautiful!
June 27th, 2020
gloria jones
ace
Wonderful capture of the raindrop covered petals
June 27th, 2020
Diana
ace
Beautiful close up and droplets.
June 27th, 2020
