99 / 365
Have you seen the raindrops
Falling on the flowers
Did you ever fancy they were diamonds rare
28th July 2020
28th Jul 20
Kaylynn
@kaylynn2150
I’m a Texas girl all my life and proud of it! I live about 45 minutes northwest of Houston in a little town...
92
93
94
95
96
97
98
99
Tags
flowers
,
botanical
,
raindrops
Milanie
ace
Nice rainy shot
July 29th, 2020
