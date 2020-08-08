Sign up
110 / 365
All you need is Love
My 14 year old granddaughter bought these flowers for me with her own money.
I feel so blessed!
8th August 2020
8th Aug 20
Kaylynn
@kaylynn2150
I’m a Texas girl all my life and proud of it! I live about 45 minutes northwest of Houston in a little town...
Tags
flowers
judith deacon
ace
What a lovely gift, so pretty.
August 9th, 2020
Beryl Lloyd
ace
What beautiful gerberas , striking colour and beautifully composed and presented ! fav
August 9th, 2020
