Previous
Next
All you need is Love by kaylynn2150
110 / 365

All you need is Love

My 14 year old granddaughter bought these flowers for me with her own money.
I feel so blessed!
8th August 2020 8th Aug 20

Kaylynn

@kaylynn2150
I’m a Texas girl all my life and proud of it! I live about 45 minutes northwest of Houston in a little town...
30% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

judith deacon ace
What a lovely gift, so pretty.
August 9th, 2020  
Beryl Lloyd ace
What beautiful gerberas , striking colour and beautifully composed and presented ! fav
August 9th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise