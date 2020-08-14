Sign up
116 / 365
Shadows at High Noon
Even though it’s 100 degrees out - I am trying to walk my block every time my Fitbit nudges me. So no I haven’t done it every hour. But something Is better Nothing. I’ve got to snap out of this COVID excuse to vegetate.
14th August 2020
14th Aug 20
Kaylynn
@kaylynn2150
I’m a Texas girl all my life and proud of it! I live about 45 minutes northwest of Houston in a little town...
116
photos
64
followers
162
following
31% complete
View this month »
109
110
111
112
113
114
115
116
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 8
Taken
14th August 2020 11:07am
shadows
marlboromaam
ace
You captured some nice shadows! I like your border, too. Are you using On1 to edit?
August 14th, 2020
