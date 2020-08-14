Previous
Next
Shadows at High Noon by kaylynn2150
116 / 365

Shadows at High Noon

Even though it’s 100 degrees out - I am trying to walk my block every time my Fitbit nudges me. So no I haven’t done it every hour. But something Is better Nothing. I’ve got to snap out of this COVID excuse to vegetate.
14th August 2020 14th Aug 20

Kaylynn

@kaylynn2150
I’m a Texas girl all my life and proud of it! I live about 45 minutes northwest of Houston in a little town...
31% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

marlboromaam ace
You captured some nice shadows! I like your border, too. Are you using On1 to edit?
August 14th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise