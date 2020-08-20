Sign up
122 / 365
Anticipation update
Pink is the new orange or something like that. Anyway my pink crepe Myrtle blossomed. It’s really not my favorite color - I like the purple one more. But it’s still pretty
20th August 2020
20th Aug 20
Kaylynn
@kaylynn2150
I’m a Texas girl all my life and proud of it! I live about 45 minutes northwest of Houston in a little town...
Tags
blossom
,
crepe
,
myrtle
