Anticipation update by kaylynn2150
122 / 365

Anticipation update

Pink is the new orange or something like that. Anyway my pink crepe Myrtle blossomed. It’s really not my favorite color - I like the purple one more. But it’s still pretty
20th August 2020

Kaylynn

@kaylynn2150
I’m a Texas girl all my life and proud of it! I live about 45 minutes northwest of Houston in a little town...
