128 / 365

Just beyond the sunset
Someone waits for me
Just beyond the sunset
Lies my destiny
28th August 2020 28th Aug 20

Kaylynn

@kaylynn2150
I’m a Texas girl all my life and proud of it! I live about 45 minutes northwest of Houston in a little town...
eDorre Andresen ace
Great clouds!
August 29th, 2020  
