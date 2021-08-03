Previous
Walk this way!! by kaylynn2150
231 / 365

Walk this way!!

They stopped traffic waddling and quacking and crossing the street to get to the pond…
3rd August 2021 3rd Aug 21

Kaylynn

@kaylynn2150
I’m a Texas girl all my life and proud of it! I live about 45 minutes northwest of Houston in a little town...
