I love clouds by kaylynn2150
277 / 365

I love clouds

The curly white cloud loves the sky;
It stays up there—so high, so high,
Until the earth sends up a call,
"I'm thirsty, cloud, O, fall, please fall
17th November 2022 17th Nov 22

Kaylynn

ace
@kaylynn2150
I’m a Texas girl all my life and proud of it! I live about 45 minutes northwest of Houston in a little town...
Lin ace
Gorgeous!
November 18th, 2022  
