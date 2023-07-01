Previous
Bursting with color by kaylynn2150
Bursting with color

We’ll we’re having a bit of a cold front today - it’s only 98 degrees out there!!! Growing tomatoes quite niclely … so fresh and summery… but I’m ready for fall ya’ll!!!
1st July 2023 1st Jul 23

Kaylynn

@kaylynn2150
I’m a Texas girl all my life and proud of it! I live about 45 minutes northwest of Houston in a little town...
