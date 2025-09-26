Previous
National Pancake Day by kaylynn2150
National Pancake Day

Well as usual I’m behind on posting. Did y’all know September 17 is National Pancake Day? Gave me a good reason to have breakfast for supper. 😋
26th September 2025 26th Sep 25

Kaylynn

@kaylynn2150
I’m a Texas girl all my life and proud of it! I live about 45 minutes northwest of Houston in a little town...
Susan Wakely ace
It’s been a while. Tasty breakfast
September 28th, 2025  
gloria jones ace
Looks good!
September 28th, 2025  
