303 / 365
Look to the East
Morning has started and Gods artwork is on display
7th October 2025
7th Oct 25
Kaylynn
@kaylynn2150
I’m a Texas girl all my life and proud of it! I live about 45 minutes northwest of Houston in a little town...
clouds
scape
#sky
#morning
gloria jones
Lovely.
October 7th, 2025
