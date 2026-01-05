Previous
Reflections on the road by kaylynn2150
304 / 365

Reflections on the road

Sunset reflecting off my car on the drive home
5th January 2026 5th Jan 26

Kaylynn

mittens (Marilyn) ace
So pretty.
January 6th, 2026  
Shutterbug ace
Nice timing. Beautiful sunset. It does make a nice reflection off your car.
January 6th, 2026  
gloria jones ace
Super leading line and cool reflections
January 6th, 2026  
