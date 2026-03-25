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310 / 365
Cloudy moonlit night
The moon looked so beautiful surrounded by the clouds but I haven’t been able to capture on my I phone . . I’ll keep practicing . Moonscapes are hard to photograph . I need to do some research on how to fully capture the moons beauty.
25th March 2026
25th Mar 26
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Kaylynn
@kaylynn2150
I’m a Texas girl all my life and proud of it! I live about 45 minutes northwest of Houston in a little town...
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365
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iPhone 13 Pro Max
Taken
25th March 2026 8:28pm
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