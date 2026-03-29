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311 / 365
King of the Lightpost
He thinks he’s top dog …. but he’s only a bird!!
I think it’s a mockingbird but could be wrong. He was watching me as I lounged on my patio and I was watching him as he lounged atop the lamppost. Anyway he made it into my 365 post!!
29th March 2026
29th Mar 26
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Kaylynn
@kaylynn2150
I’m a Texas girl all my life and proud of it! I live about 45 minutes northwest of Houston in a little town...
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Album
365
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iPhone 13 Pro Max
Taken
29th March 2026 7:00pm
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Mallory
ace
This looks really cool on black!
March 30th, 2026
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