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King of the Lightpost by kaylynn2150
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King of the Lightpost

He thinks he’s top dog …. but he’s only a bird!!
I think it’s a mockingbird but could be wrong. He was watching me as I lounged on my patio and I was watching him as he lounged atop the lamppost. Anyway he made it into my 365 post!!
29th March 2026 29th Mar 26

Kaylynn

@kaylynn2150
I’m a Texas girl all my life and proud of it! I live about 45 minutes northwest of Houston in a little town...
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Photo Details

Mallory ace
This looks really cool on black!
March 30th, 2026  
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