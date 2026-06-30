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Everything’s bigger in Texas -Happy 4th of July America by kaylynn2150
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Everything’s bigger in Texas -Happy 4th of July America

I just love Texas -this chicken fried steak was as big as Texas!!! I made 3 meals from it!
God bless Texas and the USA
30th June 2026 30th Jun 26

Kaylynn

@kaylynn2150
I’m a Texas girl all my life and proud of it! I live about 45 minutes northwest of Houston in a little town...
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