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Rain drops by kaylynn2150
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Rain drops

It’s raining…it’s pouring… my little frog has fallen
13th July 2026 13th Jul 26

Kaylynn

@kaylynn2150
I’m a Texas girl all my life and proud of it! I live about 45 minutes northwest of Houston in a little town...
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