47 / 365
First Bud
Hi all. It has been a very long time between photography drinks. Hoping to pick up my camera more often and get involved.
It will be interesting to see who is still going strong with the project!
29th August 2020
29th Aug 20
Kazzy
ace
@kazlamont
Update 2017: This year, it will be about improving my creative eye and to improve my use of Lightroom, Photoshop, my Wacom tablet and to...
465
photos
32
followers
71
following
40
41
42
43
44
45
46
47
42
43
44
3
4
45
46
47
3
2
Beyond 365
Canon EOS M6 Mark II
29th August 2020 2:22pm
View Info
View All
Public
View
flower
,
canon
,
bud
,
floral
,
magnolia
,
flora
Alison Hewitt Bailey
ace
Wow, hi Kazzy! I just checked into 365 and there you and your lovely image were! How are you? I remember you were having some pretty tough problems with your eyes.
Love how you've captured the softness of the texture of the bud in this.
August 29th, 2020
Kazzy
ace
@dulciknit
Hi Alison great to see you still here contributing when you can! My eyes are ok now, just living with it. Had a couple of years of renovating, selling, moving and finally building my new home and things are settling down so I am feeling like I can spend more time with photography. Kids are much older and pretty self sufficient so that's a bonus for my free time! How have you been? I hope you and yours are doing well.
August 29th, 2020
