First Bud by kazlamont
First Bud

Hi all. It has been a very long time between photography drinks. Hoping to pick up my camera more often and get involved.

It will be interesting to see who is still going strong with the project!
29th August 2020 29th Aug 20

Kazzy

Alison Hewitt Bailey ace
Wow, hi Kazzy! I just checked into 365 and there you and your lovely image were! How are you? I remember you were having some pretty tough problems with your eyes.
Love how you've captured the softness of the texture of the bud in this.
August 29th, 2020  
Kazzy ace
@dulciknit Hi Alison great to see you still here contributing when you can! My eyes are ok now, just living with it. Had a couple of years of renovating, selling, moving and finally building my new home and things are settling down so I am feeling like I can spend more time with photography. Kids are much older and pretty self sufficient so that's a bonus for my free time! How have you been? I hope you and yours are doing well.
August 29th, 2020  
