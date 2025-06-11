Previous
Many Years by kazlamont
Many Years

Interior of NSW Parliament House, Sydney. Last year I reached 40 years of service to the people of NSW and I and others were invited by our Minister. Since then I've made it to 41 years.
11th June 2025 11th Jun 25

Kazzy

@kazlamont
Update 2025: A number of years away from this site, back again now!
